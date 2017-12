About the Magazine

Here’s the deal. Spectacle is the bridge between the worlds you love and the life you live. It’s for people with imaginations so vast, entire universes can fit inside them.

We did our best to do this right. Great writers paired with great illustrators and packaged in a product worth collecting. This isn’t just literature. It's a lifestyle.

Issue number one is filled with some amazing surprises and we’d be thrilled to have you join us for the ride.



—Kevin Hale & Danny Dumas